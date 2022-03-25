WEST LAFAYETTE — With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now in its fifth week, Purdue University is planning to create a program to host Ukrainian scholars who have been displaced by the conflict.
Through Purdue’s Ukraine Scholars Initiative, individuals directly impacted by the war with faculty positions at Ukrainian universities and who are engaged in academic research would have the opportunity to resume their academic pursuits at Purdue.
Additionally, Ukrainian students enrolled in doctoral programs who are at the dissertation research stage of their degree program would be welcomed.
“Our aim is to make at least one small contribution to help the Ukrainian people in this moment of peril,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “Our hope is that we can offer refuge to these scholars and a chance to continue pursuing their work, and then see them return to a safe and free Ukraine. But while they are with us, I don’t doubt that they will personify and perhaps share with our students the precious value of freedom and the constant need to defend it from its enemies.”
Purdue already has reached out through its academic deans to identify faculty and units who would be interested in serving as sponsors or hosts to the visiting scholars from Ukraine.
Up to 20 scholars could enroll
While at Purdue, Ukrainian visiting scholars could either engage in their own research or support research conducted by Purdue faculty members. The goal is to offer the program to up to 20 visiting scholars and their dependents (spouse or children) from Ukraine.
Eligible are those who had faculty positions at Ukrainian universities and were engaged in academic research, or those enrolled in doctoral programs at Ukrainian universities who are at the dissertation research stage of their degree program.
Each visiting scholar would be assigned a tenure-track faculty sponsor within their academic area who would serve as a mentor and advisor. Visiting scholars will hold J-1 visa status, but they would not be eligible to enroll in any degree-granting program.
The intended program length is one calendar year, but an extension may be possible depending on the circumstances in Ukraine.
“Our goal here is to help Ukrainian scholars whose research has been disrupted by the invasion,” said Mike Brzezinski, dean of international programs. “Our faculty and deans have already been in contact with their academic colleagues in Ukraine and have identified scholars interested in continuing their scholarly pursuits in America at Purdue University.”
Financial support available
Visiting scholars would receive a monthly stipend, plus financial assistance for dependents (spouse or child under age 21). Purdue would cover visa expenses and round-trip transportation costs, and scholars also would be offered health insurance through Purdue’s benefits program.