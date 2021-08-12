WEST LAFAYETTE — With campus operations returning to normal and record enrollment for the fall semester, the Purdue University Police Department is reminding students, faculty, staff and visitors to pay attention and stay alert while navigating campus streets and sidewalks.
Campus has become more accessible for pedestrians, bicyclists and those operating an EMPV (electric and motor powered vehicle) over recent years.
“With bicycle lanes added to Martin Jischke Drive and Third Street now a pedestrian-friendly corridor, paying attention to signs, road markings and all Purdue University traffic and parking regulations will be more important than ever as the semester gets underway,” Purdue police chief John Cox said.
PUPD would like to remind everyone to be extra cautious as the new school year begins and shares the following safety tips:
Pedestrians
- Use common sense and obey signs and signals at intersections and crosswalks.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. Do not walk in the roadway if possible.
- If there is no sidewalk, use multi-use paths where available.
- Keep alert at all times. Do not be distracted by electronic devices.
- Cross streets at crosswalks, marked mid-block crossings and intersections where drivers expect pedestrians.
- Look for vehicles in all directions, including those turning left or right.
- Bicycles, skateboards and electric or motor powered vehicles (EMPVs)
- Wear a safety helmet.
- Wear bright-colored clothing or reflective gear.
- Use the roadways according to Indiana state law, West Lafayette city ordinances and the Purdue University parking and traffic regulations. Use bike lanes or multi-use paths whenever possible.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Do not use cellphones or other mobile devices to talk or text while biking or riding.
- Check your transportation device regularly to ensure that it is equipped with working headlights, taillights and reflectors.
Motor vehicles
- Look for pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders and EMPV operators. They may be in unexpected areas or may be hard to see, especially at night in poorly lit areas or in bad weather.
- Be ready to yield. Know the state laws pertaining to interactions with pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders and EMPV operators at intersections and mid-block crossings.
- Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk or mid-block crossing.
- Stay alert where children may be present, especially in school zones, around apartment complexes, neighborhoods, parks and recreational areas.
- Slow down, particularly in areas where pedestrians are present, and obey the posted speed limits.
Additionally, students, faculty and staff in need of an escort to and from campus buildings for safety purposes may utilize the Safe Walk Program 24 hours a day by calling 765-494-SAFE (7233). This phone number is on the reverse of all Purdue ID cards.
More information about the various modes of transportation is available online under the “Riding on Campus” drop-down menu.