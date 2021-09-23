WEST LAFAYETTE — Aaron Patton, professor and associate head of horticulture and landscape architecture (HLA), recently received a fellowship by the American Society of Agronomy. Fellow is the highest honor conferred by the ASA and recognizes Patton’s contributions in agronomy through Extension and research.
Patton develops and delivers educational material for the turf grass industry throughout the Midwest. His involvement in cutting-edge turf grass science allows him to deliver the most up-to-date materials to industry partners.
“Aaron is actively engaged in the turf grass science and the turf weed science communities. He has established a research program that focuses on the challenging and necessary issues of reducing inputs and environmental risks while improving turf quality and health,” said Linda Prokopy, HLA professor and department head. “The research he conducts is relevant, novel, needed and beneficial to his large Extension audience. Our department and turf grass professionals in Indiana are very fortunate to benefit from his expertise.”
Patton also serves as executive director of the Midwest Regional Turf Foundation, which he runs in conjunction with his colleague and HLA professor Cale Bigelow. Together, they oversee the foundation and fulfill its mission to support turf grass research and education through a variety of outlets at Purdue.
Patton’s research program has three main facets: weed ecology and control, how turf grass management impacts soil and plant health, and adapting novel zoysiagrass germplasm for use in the Midwest.
The theme connecting these three areas is a commitment to reducing environmental inputs without sacrificing turf grass quality. Patton’s contributions in these areas have benefited the turf grass industry while also helping mold the next generation of turf scientists.