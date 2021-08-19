WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University Campus Planning, Architecture and Sustainability has announced that the Purdue Farmers Market is scheduled to resume on Aug. 26.
The market will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 28 at Memorial Mall on the West Lafayette campus. It will be open to the public, and visitor parking is available in the nearby Grant Street Parking Garage at hourly rates.
The market is hosted by Purdue Campus Planning, Architecture and Sustainability in collaboration with Greater Lafayette Commerce. Representatives from both organizations will attend the market each week to ensure vendors and attendees are adhering to all county and Protect Purdue guidelines.
Safety protocols will be in place and include the following:
All activities will be held outdoors.
Vendor tents will be spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart.
Single-use containers and utensils will be utilized for ready-to-eat food and beverages.
Hand sanitizer will be provided at vendor booths and the welcome table.
Although masks are not required currently, they will be available for those who would like one at vendor booths and the welcome table.
The latest health and safety guidelines will be shared with vendors before each market and posted on a sign at the welcome table.
Campus Planning, Architecture and Sustainability representatives will distribute Protect Purdue signage for each vendor to post at their booths at the beginning of each market.
Any staff, vendor or attendee displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to leave the market.
“Health and safety will remain the top priority as the farmers market returns to campus for the beginning of the academic year,” says Michael Gulich, senior director of campus planning, architecture and sustainability and university architect. “We will be monitoring Protect Purdue guidelines and are ready to make adjustments to our processes if needed.”
Questions regarding the Purdue Farmers Market may be directed to sustainability@purdue.edu.