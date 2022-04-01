WEST LAFAYETTE — The 14th annual Purdue Challenge 5K run/walk benefiting the Purdue University Center for Cancer Research will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on April 9.
The event begins and ends at Ross-Ade Stadium and navigates around campus. Parking is available at Northwestern Parking Garage.
Online registration closes at 9 a.m. April 8. In-person registration will take place during packet pickup on April 8 and 9.
Visit the Challenge website to register to race or raise funds, share with family and friends, or make a pledge to a participant or team. Individuals who would like to participate but don’t feel like running may register to “sleep in” on race day, and the registration fee will be a donation.
The Challenge, which has generated more than $1 million since 2008, reminds the community that Purdue cancer research provides hope to survivors. Proceeds from the race have allowed the Purdue Center for Cancer Research to make strides in the innovation and improvement of cancer detection, treatment and prevention.
Thanks to a variety of sponsors, 100% of the money raised for the Challenge directly supports lifesaving cancer research. This year’s sponsors include Purdue Federal Credit Union, the Purdue Alumni Association, Arni’s Restaurant, Caterpillar, Copymat Services, Neuhoff Media Lafayette, GoldandBlack.com, WLFI-TV, IU Health, Coca-Cola Consolidated, University Book Store and Pete’s Custom Printing.
Traffic will be restricted around parts of campus, said Purdue police Sgt. Nick Crosby. Steven Beering Drive from Joe Tiller Drive to Tower Drive will be closed from approximately 7:30-8:45 a.m. Traffic will be slow at the intersection of West Stadium Avenue and John R. Wooden Drive for the duration of the event.
Traffic will be disrupted in the following areas:
- West Stadium Avenue from Steven Beering Drive to McCormick Road from approximately 8:30-9:15 a.m.
- McCormick Road from West Stadium Avenue to West State Street from approximately 8:35-9:25 a.m.
- West State Street from McCormick Road to Oval Drive from approximately 8:35-9:35 a.m.
- Grant Street eastbound from North Street to Northwestern Avenue from approximately 8:40-9:45 a.m.