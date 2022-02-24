WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue University’s Center for Food and Agricultural Business will partner with the Purdue Center for Animal Welfare Science to host the Consumer-Driven Changes in Ag Market Channels Micro-Course online on April 6.
During this interactive microcourse, Nicole Olynk Widmar, associate head and professor in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics; Candace Croney, associate vice provost for diversity, inclusion and belonging, director of the Purdue’s Center for Animal Welfare Science and professor of animal behavior and well-being; and Carson Reeling, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics, will guide participants in navigating the impacts of consumer-driven changes in livestock markets and agricultural policy.
This course is inspired by Widmar’s Consumer Corner page, which consists of weekly hot-button topics, consumer-derived lessons for agricultural businesses drawn from nontraditional places, and the impetus to think differently about how consumer research can inform decision-making.
“Each Monday morning, Consumer Corner addresses what’s happening in the market, what you should be watching for, what to potentially expect in the future and much more,” Widmar said. “I’m really looking forward to bringing these writings to life in the virtual classroom as we look at some of the big issues our industry is facing from all angles.”
Microcourse participants will draw insights from Consumer Corner letters and articles to take a historic look at livestock industry changes and garner insights that help people process today’s pressing issues. They will also look forward and ponder carbon markets and dive into the multitude of political, regulatory and social issues as well as discuss what they mean for decision-making.
Microcourses are short, live, online sessions focused on topics relevant to today’s agribusiness industry environment. Participants receive access to engaging content, gain tools immediately applicable to their work and have the opportunity to engage directly with fellow participants and faculty instructors through topic-focused discussions and activities.
Early registration is encouraged as spots are limited. The registration fee for this microcourse is $495/person. Learn more about the course and register at http://agribusiness.purdue.edu/cc-micro.