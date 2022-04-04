WEST LAFAYETTE — After a two-year hiatus, Purdue’s Aviation Day is back.
“Purdue Aviation Day: Aviation Reunited” will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at the Purdue University Airport, 1401 Aviation Dr., West Lafayette. Activities will take place in the Niswonger Aviation Technology Building, the Terminal Building, the hangars and throughout the airport grounds.
The event is free and open to the public; no tickets or registration are required. It offers families a cost-free way to explore aircraft from different eras, hear guest speakers and view exhibits from the aviation industry.
“We are on track to offer our largest event since the original Aviation Day in 1911,” said Nicolas Shelton, a sophomore majoring in professional flight and public relations chairperson for the Purdue Aviation Day student organization. “Through historical exhibits and featured guest speakers, we hope to highlight Purdue’s influence on the past, present and future of the aviation industry.”
Envoy Air, the presenting sponsor, will display an Embraer 175, a short- to mid-range passenger jet. Various general aviation, airline and military aircraft, including the CRJ 700/900, Hawker 900xp, Citation Mustang, C-45, T-6, T-28, PT-26, Piper Seminole/Archer and Super Decathlon, will also be on display.
An American Eagle Embraer 175 aircraft operated by Envoy Air will be on display.
Featured guest speakers include Purdue graduate Heather Penney, a former F-16 fighter pilot who was a member of a D.C. National Guard squadron assigned to potential down Flight 93 during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Authorization for her squadron to take off from Andrews Air Force Base didn’t arrive until after passengers had already crashed Flight 93.
Capt. Doug Howard, a pilot at FedEx, and Thomas Carney, professor emeritus of aviation technology, are also scheduled to speak.
Hour-long activities for children include “Pin the Propeller” (11 a.m.), bingo (1 p.m.) and an airplane making contest (2:30 p.m.). Numerous all-day activities for young aviators will also be offered.
The annual aviation celebration is planned and executed exclusively by student leaders within the School of Aviation and Transportation Technology in Purdue’s Polytechnic Institute.
The original Purdue Aviation Day in 1911 attracted nearly 17,000 spectators to a grass landing strip on the site of present-day Elliott Hall of Music. It was revived as an annual event in 2016 at Purdue’s airport, the first university-owned airport in the United States.
General aviation pilots will be welcome to fly their aircraft to the event and attend a “fly-in breakfast” from 9-11 a.m. Pilots flying in are asked to register at https://forms.gle/dMMqjthVtpbYmbPg7.