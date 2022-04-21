ODON – Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane (NSWC Crane), a Navy federal laboratory in southern Indiana, has signed an agreement with Purdue Research Foundation to occupy 14,000 square feet of space at WestGate Academy.
The 15-year lease takes effect in June. The space is envisioned to be used for workforce development and other “front door” capabilities, such as the Small Business Office and Technology Transfer Office.
NSWC Crane’s mission includes providing acquisition engineering, in-service engineering and technical support for sensors, electronics, electronic warfare and special warfare weapons.
The 64,000-square-foot WestGate Academy is the region hub of innovation and entrepreneurship connecting an ecosystem that spans from West Lafayette to Jasper and Indianapolis to Evansville and beyond. WestGate Academy resides in the WestGate@Crane Technology Park, which is home to 60 tenant companies and their 875 employees.
Kyle Werner, NSWC Crane deputy technical director, expressed enthusiasm for this first-of-its-kind agreement.
“It is exciting to imagine the possibilities of what this opportunity will bring over the next decade,” Werner said. “This innovative partnership will enhance NSWC Crane’s workforce development, excellence and readiness for our current and future workforce.”
Capt. Duncan McKay, NSWC Crane commanding officer, said the timing could not be better.
“NSWC Crane and its mission is more valued and relevant now than any time in our history,” McKay said. “When threats to our nation and global interests increase, so do demands for our products, expertise and services. Partnerships like this make our mission possible.”
Jason Salstrom, director of Purdue@WestGate, said it has been a longtime ambition to bring more Navy personnel into the WestGate Academy.
“Proximity and access are critical to creating opportunity and the social capital necessary for an innovation-driven economy. This agreement addresses these key points,” Salstrom said. “We are excited to continue to support a vibrant and growing innovation workforce here at the WestGate Academy.”
John Mensch, president of WestGate@Crane Authority, said NSWC Crane is a terrific partner for WestGate.
“From additive manufacturing to model-based system engineering to cybersecurity, Crane has the mission and capacity to be part of driving the Indiana economy forward,” Mensch said. “WestGate organizations like ours, Techbridge and the Indiana Innovation Institute work in complementary fashion to grow the economic impact of the Navy’s presence in Indiana.”
Other prominent tenants at WestGate Academy include the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Indiana Innovation Institute, Indiana University, Navy Tech Bridge, NSWC Crane STEM and large defense contractors.