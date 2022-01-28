WEST LAFAYETTE — The 2022 Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference kicks off Feb. 9 for two days of special guest speakers, networking opportunities and breakout sessions that address personal, farm and family issues affecting women, families and farm businesses.
Kacy Atkinson, rancher and freelance journalist, will keynote the conference and will discuss the importance of estate planning. She will share her family’s journey after losing a family member, including lessons learned, advice on where to start and what to consider in an estate plan.
More than 20 educational sessions throughout the two days will cover the following topics: farm contingency planning, financial strategies, farm marketing, woodland management, mental health, home food preservation and more.
Carey Portell, professional speaker and author of “Facing Life Head On,” is the second keynote speaker. She will share her triumphs and challenges from her four-year recovery of being a survivor of a drunk driving accident and advice on facing adversity in the agricultural community.
Two pre-conference sessions are scheduled for Feb. 8. “Conservation Conversation: A Women’s Learning Circle” will examine the importance of soil health and conservation practices, while determining the next steps in managing and making the most of farms, forests and growing spaces. “Ladies on the Land — Communicating and Negotiating Landowner and Tenant Issues with Ease” will provide increased confidence, improved communication skills and resources to help attendees navigate farmland leasing issues.
The conference returns to Shipshewana at the Blue Gate Garden Inn. Attendees can receive a discounted hotel rate with the group name “Purdue Women in Ag.”
The cost for the pre-conference session is $25. Conference registration for a single day is $90 or $125 for both days. A registration discount is available to high school and college students. Register by Jan. 31.
For accommodation or more information, contact Elysia Rodgers at 260-925-2562 or eberry@purdue.edu.