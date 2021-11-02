LAFAYETTE — Warren Hoselton is known as an all-around “tree-mendous” guy.
Hoselton, better known by his “arbor-ego” Professor Elwood Pricklethorn, will conduct a presentations Nov. 8 for students at Edgelea and Vinton elementary school in Lafayette to help students understand the importance of trees.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski will introduce the self-professed “ArborFessor” to students. Professor Pricklethorn’s presentations aim to help teachers, parents and children learn to make connections between everyday life and science — particularly when it comes to trees.
The presentations will be 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Vinton Elementary, 3101 Elmwood Ave., and 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Edgelea, 2910 S. 18th St.
Duke Energy, Indiana Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture, and Bartlett Tree Experts are sponsoring the event with support from the City of Lafayette and Tree Lafayette, a nonprofit that promotes education, leadership and inspiration for planting and caring for trees in the Greater Lafayette area. The group also plants and maintains trees on public property and along streets in Lafayette.
Since 1993, Tree Lafayette has planted more than 3,500 trees.
Hoselton has traveled throughout Canada and the United States, empowering children, and adults to respect and care for trees.
“Professor Pricklethorn’s demonstrations really grab the hearts and minds of children and adults, to impress upon their hearts a sense of pride to care for the environment,” said Gene Kroeschen, Tree Lafayette president.
Hoselton is a Humber College (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) Diploma Graduate of Horticulture and Arboriculture and an Internationally certified arborist. He is the educational outreach lead for the annual Tour des Trees, the world’s largest fundraiser for urban tree research and education.
Hoselton said he has “an infectious passion and a creative insight into one of our most overlooked and underrated natural resources” in the world.