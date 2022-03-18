TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces work will begin on the I-65 added travel lanes project in Tippecanoe County.
Beginning April 1, crews will begin Phase 1 of the work, which is expected to last through August and spans from the Wabash River Bridge through the S.R. 43 interchange.
Impacts to traffic include:
- Closing the inside and outside shoulders of I-65 overnight for shoulder strengthening, leaving one lane open in each direction.
- Shifting traffic in each direction into two 11-foot travel lanes side by side in each direction.
- Reducing the speed limit through the project area to 55 mph.
Walsh Construction Co. was awarded the $99.4 million contract. This project will add an additional lane in both directions from the Wabash River Bridge to nearly 2.5 miles north of S.R. 43.
Work also includes widening the Ninth Street, Prophets Rock and S.R. 43 bridges.
S.R. 43 will be resurfaced within the interchange area, along with the ramps and a traffic signal will be added at the I-65 southbound ramps at S.R. 43.
Construction is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 30, 2023.