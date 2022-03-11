LAFAYETTE – A Buck Creek woman was killed March 9 when she drove her vehicle off the road and struck the side of a house.
According to deputies from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, Marilyn Rogers, 70, was found unresponsive at about 6:30 p.m. March 9 inside a vehicle that had run off the road and struck a home in the 8400 block of East 300 North in Lafayette.
Members of the Buck Creek Fire Department and Tippecanoe County Emergency Ambulance Service began to render medical aid to Rogers who was then transported to IU Health Arnett Hospital, where she passed away.
Rogers was restrained by a seat belt and airbags deployed when she struck the side of the residence. No one inside the residence was injured.
Preliminary investigation indicates Rogers was traveling eastbound on County Road 300 North and drove off the right side of the road for an unknown reason. Rogers traveled through a field and fence line before striking the side of a residence in the 8400 block East 300 North.
Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Tippecanoe County Crash Reconstruction Team and Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Washington Township Fire Department and Tippecanoe County Emergency Ambulance Service.