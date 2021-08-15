West Lafayette — Westminster Village, a Life Plan Community in West Lafayette, will participate in a recurring exhibit of resident artwork in the newly reopened West Lafayette City Hall.
“The residents create over 300 unique pieces of artwork each month using various mediums and techniques. We are thrilled to partner with the City of West Lafayette to exhibit and celebrate a sampling of the residents’ work each month in the beautiful setting of Margerum City Hall,” said Rachel Witt, of Westminster Village.
The artwork, including paintings, pen/pencil, textile, glass, ceramic and mixed media, will be exhibited on a theme and will be rotated monthly on the last business day of each month.
