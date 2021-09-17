LAFAYETTE — Three mosquito groups found in Tippecanoe County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Tippecanoe County Health Department officials said Thursday they received a phone call from the Indiana State Department of Health notifying them that the virus had been detected in three mosquito groups found last month in Tippecanoe County.
Health department officials said it is the first reported positive test this year for West Nile Virus.
“This does not come as a surprise since West Nile Virus was present in the county the past few years, and we were expecting to see it again this year,” said Khala Hochstedler, administrator for the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
Health officials are asking people to take precautions when outdoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Use insect repellant containing DEET and make sure one’s property is free of any standing water, which could be breeding grounds for the mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus.
West Nile Virus is transmitted to a human by a mosquito that has first bitten an infected bird. A person who is bitten by an infected mosquito may show symptoms from three to 15 days after the bite. Most people who get infected with West Nile Virus will have either no symptoms or mild symptoms. A few individuals will have a more severe form of the disease.
West Nile Virus can have these symptoms: High fever, headache, stiff neck, muscle weakness or paralysis, and confusion. Although the virus has been reported in people ranging in age from nine months to 94 years old, severe disease has been most often present in individuals over 50 years old or those with weakened immune systems.
Daily updates on positive results for West Nile Virus and a virus surveillance map are available on the Indiana State Department of Health website at www.in.gov/health/erc.