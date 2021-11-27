TIPPECANOE COUNTY – A West Lafayette man was taken into custody Nov. 27 after he allegedly stole a semi-tractor trailer, struck two vehicles and fled the scene, sparking a police chase.
Jonathan Cain, 33, of West Lafayette, was arrested on preliminary charges of unauthorized control of a vehicle, a Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Prior), a Level 5 felony; possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; aggressive driving, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a crash, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor
According to the Indiana State Police, 911 dispatch received a call about a semi-truck that had struck two vehicles and left the scene of a crash on State Road 25 near County Road 900 East. ISP troopers located a 2017 Freightliner driven by Cain at State Road 25 and Interstate 65 and attempted a traffic stop.
That’s when a pursuit began as the Freightliner drove onto I-65. Troopers deployed multiple tire-deflation devices which Cain struck at mile-marker 158. The pursuit continued to the 148 mile-marker, where the Freightliner exited Interstate 65 into the rest park and went off the road.
Police said Cain showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. Further investigation revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .095%.
After notifying the semi-truck company, troopers received information that Cain had stolen the Freightliner and the trailer. Cain was arrested and transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.