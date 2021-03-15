WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The City of West Lafayette Department of Development is accepting new applicants for the Small Business Stabilization Grant.
Due to existing funds the program will reopen the application on the city website. Businesses that had filled out the application in the initial rounds were notified about their status in the preceding months. Businesses that have already received grant funding from the city are not eligible to apply.
Applications will be accepted until March 31st, 2021 or until the funds are exhausted. Applications and materials will be reviewed and awarded in the order that they are received.
Program criteria: must be within West Lafayette city limits, must be within the boundaries of a low-to-moderate census tract, must have a brick and mortar location. Full details are located on the city website: westlafayette.in.gov, click Action Center, Small Business Stabilization Grant to apply.
The remaining funds are $175,000 of the initial $500,000.