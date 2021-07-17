WEST LAFAYETTE — Business System Solutions, Inc. has been named one of the world’s premier Managed Service Providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
Business System Solutions has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. Managed Service Providers work with all sizes of businesses to provide cybersecurity, data protection, data backup, and user support for their partners. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.
The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics. Managed Service Providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
"We are honored to be on the MSP 501 list for the 3rd year in a row and moving up to #242," said Bill Ooms, CEO of Business System Solutions. "We have been able to achieve this because of our great staff and the wonderful clients we have. Building our standards and processes, and focusing on cyber security and Microsoft 365, has helped our business grow while also providing great customer service!"
This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history.
“The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.”
The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas.