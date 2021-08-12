WEST LAFAYETTE — Business System Solutions, Inc. has acquired Network Technology Partners LLC in Tennessee.
“We were working with NTP for several years and an acquisition will bring together skills and technologies that are needed in today’s cyber security and technology needs of small businesses,” said Bill Ooms, CEO of BSS. “Our mission can spread to more and more team members through both organic growth and acquisitions like this one.”
BSS will realign existing employees, move some team members to leadership roles within BSS, and potentially hire some additional staff. They will also expand into more Microsoft 365 services and cyber security options to provide robust security and remote working options for small businesses.
“Our acquisition of Network Technology Partners is very exciting to us,” Ooms said. “It is a perfect complement for our team, our service solutions, and our growth goals. We believe our mission ‘to provide support and a secure technical environment so that businesses can be productive and able to focus on what they do well’ is applicable in any market or any industry.”
BSS’ main goal with the acquisition will be to combine the best of both organizations and provide a seamless transition for NTP customers.
“NTP is a small company like BSS, and they have been a phenomenal partner with their customers,” Ooms said. “We will work diligently to provide NTP customers with the same kind of support that the NTP team has provided all these years.”
BSS main office is located at 1211 Cumberland Ave, West Lafayette, Indiana 47906.
ABOUT BSS
BSS is a managed IT services business that provides IT support for customers by proactively monitoring and managing all their technology, supporting users as needed, recommending technology solutions that help the business be more productive and profitable.
Since 1995, BSS has helped small businesses and non-profits by protecting their business information with cyber security options, user support and technology solutions such as Microsoft 365 solutions.