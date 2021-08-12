LAFAYETTE — The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation is conducting in-person public workshops to share information about the Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan.
These workshops are being conducted to solicit input from future users and patrons of the greenway. Workshop participants will have the opportunity to provide comments and ask questions of the project team.
Dates and locations for the workshops are:
- Thursday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Delphi Community Center, 311 N. Washington St., Delphi.
For those unable to attend these workshops, the project team will be hosting two more workshops in Cass County and Tippecanoe County in the near future.
Stay tuned for details and dates for these meetings.
Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan Update
WREC launched a regional planning effort to develop the Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan. This plan will lay the groundwork for a greenway along a 90-mile, five county section of the Wabash River corridor, offering recreational, historical and cultural experiences.
The development of the Wabash River Greenway and associated amenities will encourage economic development, improve water quality and celebrate local history and culture. The greenway will also foster healthy habits and active living to improve the health of Indiana residents.
When completed, the Greenway will weave through the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) river corridor counties of Cass, Carroll, Tippecanoe, Warren and Fountain. Ultimately, the surrounding counties of Benton, Clinton, Montgomery, Pulaski and White will be connected to the greenway via Resource Amenity Corridors utilizing existing river tributaries roadway, trail and utility corridors extending out from the greenway.
Support for the Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan Development Project is being provided by the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network and North Central Health Services.
To learn more about the project and see how you can participate, visit the project website www.wabashrivergreenway.com.