LAFAYETTE — Wabash National Corp. received the 2021 Indiana Manufacturers Association’s Manufacturing Excellence Award for Innovation for its patented molded structural composite technology used to improve thermal efficiency and reduce weight in refrigerated commercial fleets.
The IMA’s Manufacturing Excellence Awards highlight Indiana companies and individuals for the contributions they make to the industry and their impact on the future of manufacturing in Indiana.
Wabash National was chosen from a select group for its achievements in the category of Innovation Excellence.
“Our patented MSC technology is bringing new levels of thermal performance to commercial transportation in a way that allows fleets to reduce their carbon footprints,” said Kevin Page, senior vice president, Customer Value Creation. “The cost to operate and maintain a diesel reefer system can total hundreds of millions of dollars for U.S. fleets. Our MSC technology is enabling battery-powered refrigeration and solar technology from our partners for the most thermally efficient, eco-friendly refrigerated haul available on the market.”
Wabash National’s MSC technology products offer a new approach to addressing equipment challenges that refrigerated carriers have been facing for years: thermal efficiency, strength, weight and longevity. The unique chemistry of this advanced composite material improves thermal efficiency by up to 28% and reduces weight by up to 20% compared to traditional refrigerated trailer designs.
The lightweight properties of MSC, coupled with improved thermal performance, make this advanced composite material more practical for carriers looking to reduce their greenhouse emissions with electric-powered solutions.
Wabash National’s MSC technology was recognized as a top 20 product by Heavy Duty Trucking magazine earlier in the year.
“The Indiana Manufacturers Association instituted the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Awards in 2015 to help bring awareness and recognition to the many positive contributions of Hoosier manufacturers. We added the Manufacturing Excellence Awards in 2019 to focus and honor companies in specific areas of achievement,” said IMA President and CEO Brian Burton. “We congratulate Wabash National for their outstanding work and continued dedication to making Indiana manufacturing a positive and driving force for the state.”
Manufacturing Excellence Award recipients were recognized Oct. 14 at the IMA’s Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon in Indianapolis.