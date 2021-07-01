LAFAYETTE — It's not too late to sign up for a volunteer spot at the 2021 Taste of Tippecanoe.
The 40th annual event will be 6 p.m. to midnight July 31 in downtown Lafayette.
To sign up, fill out the volunteer form at: TasteOfTippecanoe.org/Volunteer.
Available opportunities include:
• Entry gate volunteers: Be the first point of contact for the TASTE, sell wristbands, and provide helpful information.
• Ticket booth volunteers: Sell food tickets and provide helpful information and directions to guests.
• Ice truck volunteers: Check in restaurant vendors as they pick up ice for their booths.
• Volunteer check-in: Check in volunteers and help them arrive at their proper assignments and time slots.
• Beer Garden ID checker: Check IDs to ensure guests are of legal age before entering the Local Beer Garden.
• Security: Patrol a given area and report to the authorities in case of any incidents.
• Vendor services: Assist our restaurant vendors with set up of their booth space.
All funds raised at the Taste of Tippecanoe go toward arts programs and resources in a 14-county service region, including Tippecanoe County. Those who volunteer will receive free admission into the festival, as well as an official Taste of Tippecanoe T-shirt.
Volunteer assignments and times (first-come, first-served) will be announced during training sessions held at the Tippecanoe Arts Federation offices, 638 North St., Lafayette. All volunteers must attend one of the offered sessions.
Training session dates are:
• July 11, 1:30 p.m.
• July 12, 11:30 a.m.
• July 12, 5:30 p.m.
• July 13, 11:30 a.m.
• July 14, 11:30 a.m.
• July 14, 5:30 p.m.