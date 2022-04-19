LAFAYETTE — Valley Oaks Health is doubling its capacity to serve people reintegrating into the community from state hospitals by opening a second group home in Tippecanoe County.
In the 1980s, roughly 30,000 people were treated in Indiana state hospitals for mental health disorders. In 2016, that number was down to just over 1,000 according to the SAMHSA Uniform Reporting System.
Programs like Valley Oaks Health’s group homes help ease the burden on these public resources and increase positive outcomes for those making the transition back into community living.
Within the group home setting, residents are taught vital life skills such as cooking, budgeting, wellness strategies, and medication management in a structured, supportive environment.
“Integrating people back into the community has always been our goal,” said Brent Clemenz, senior director of clinical services at Valley Oaks Health. “With our group home program, we are giving adults living with chronic mental illness the skills they need to maintain a stable, independent life.”
The addition of this home will shrink Valley Oaks Health’s growing waitlist by accommodating 15 new residents. This second facility will also employ up to 24 employees. Seasoned care workers as well as entry-level employees and students from Purdue University seeking experience in the field of mental health care are encouraged to attend a hiring event on May 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 415 N. 26th St., Lafayette. Attendees can meet with hiring managers and receive a same-day offer.
More information is available at StartAtValley.org.
Valley Oaks Health is also in the process of renovating their original group home facility to provide a more comfortable atmosphere to current residents and employees. “Once updates to the first home are completed, our program's capacity will be up to 30 occupants and 48 employees between both locations," Clemenz said.
There is no definitive date for the new group home’s opening, though Valley Oaks Health anticipates welcoming residents next month.