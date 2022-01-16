LAFAYETTE — Two new members took their seats on the Lafayette City Council.
Steve Snyder was sworn in Dec. 6 as an at-large council member while Eileen Hession-Weiss, who took the oath of office Jan. 10, fills the seat representing District 2.
Judge Steve P. Meyer administered the oath to Snyder and Hession-Weiss, both Democrats who were appointed by precinct committee members.
Snyder fills the seat vacated by Lon Heide, who stepped down late last year due to health reasons. Hession-Weiss filled the District 2 seat most recently occupied by Ron Campbell.
Both terms end Jan. 31, 2023.
Snyder is president of the Tippecanoe Building Trades Construction Council.
“Steve brings knowledge and expertise to the council thanks to his connections to the building trades,” Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said. “He is extremely involved in this community and brings a deep understanding of our community’s needs for workforce development. We are simply delighted to work with Steve in his new role.”
Snyder has been integral to the area’s job training and apprenticeship programs and has been a member of the Economic Development Commission as well as United Way and other local programs.
Hession-Weiss currently works part-time at Lafayette Urban Ministry as business manager. Prior to her current position at LUM, she was full-time business manager and held various position at LUM during her tenure. She was elected city clerk from 1984-95 for the City of Lafayette.
“Eileen brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the city council,” Roswarski said. “Her tenure under Mayor Jim Riehle’s administration will provide a unique perspective of city government to the position along with her community connections. We look forward to working with Eileen as she fulfills the remaining two years of Ron Campbell’s term.”
The Lafayette City Council is responsible for passing ordinances and the appropriation of money. The council fixes the annual salaries of elected officials, members of the police and fire departments, and has the authority to reduce, but not increase, any other items in the city budget as submitted by the mayor.
Members of the council are part-time elected officials who serve for four years and can run for re-election as often as they wish.