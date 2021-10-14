TIPPECANOE COUNTY – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer was killed early Thursday morning (Oct. 14) when vehicle ran off the side of Interstate 65 and rolled into a wooded fence line, ejecting him in the process.
According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, who isn’t being identified until the county coroner’s office can make a positive identification, was traveling south on I-65 near the 179-mile marker, just north of the Indiana 43 exit, around 1:50 a.m. when the accident happened.
Investigators say the tractor trailer ran off the right side of the road, rolled and came to rest near a wooded fence line. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found the driver outside the truck with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the driver was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.
The southbound lanes of I-65 have been closed since the crash occurred at 1:50 a.m. Traffic was diverted at the State Road 18 exit in White County. Southbound lanes were temporarily restricted to one-lane, but again closed to remove the semi-tractor trailer and associated debris.
The roadway was expected to re-open after 1 p.m. today.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tippecanoe Township Fire Department, Tippecanoe County Emergency Ambulance Service and Indiana State Police.