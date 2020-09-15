LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette City Council approved the sale of land from the railroad relocation corridor for a $12 million housing project developed by Triple R LLC. The project will consist of new, upper-end housing and commercial space near 8th and Oregon Streets in the Ellsworth/Romig Neighborhood.
The estimated five-year project will consist of modern architecture developed by R Rider Partners and S Rider Construction. The projected one and two family homes and commercial retail space has been developed over the years with utility, sewer and storm water upgrades by the City of Lafayette.
“This neighborhood has seen lots of moving parts over the past 14 years”, state Mayor Tony Roswarski. “With vacant lots from railroad relocation and demolished properties the City purchased over the years, this area of downtown Lafayette is primed for a renovation the Rider Family will take pride in and make available to those families and tenants who want to live downtown. We are thrilled with Jeff Rider and his family to venture into this project with his vision for the downtown area.”
The project will restore existing properties and build new homes with a clean design that will encompass the historic architecture of the neighborhood. The Rider Family has already invested over $600,000 in acquired property and demolition of structures in the area. Construction will begin this Fall of 2020.