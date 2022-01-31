John Slaven, a member of Tree Lafayette, received the Distinguished Service Award from the Indiana Arborist Association. Slaven, of Lafayette, has volunteered for 27 years planting and caring for trees in Lafayette, the community and Tree Lafayette. The award was presented at the association’s annual conference Jan. 25-27 in Indianapolis. According to Tree Lafayette, Slaven has helped the organization plant 3,711 trees — every tree that it has planted in Greater Lafayette. He has also helped prune 16,883 and has watered all trees planted for three years running. Slaven also picks up trees from the nursery as needed, loads all of Tree Lafayette's re-mulching and provides the list for infill and replacement trees. "All this in 27 years," said Larry Rose, of Tree Lafayette. Tree Lafayette non-profit organization that plants and maintains trees primarily on public property or right-of-ways (mainly along streets) in Lafayette, and educates about and promotes trees. Since its beginning in 1993, Tree Lafayette has planted more than 3,700 trees in the Greater Lafayette community.
