LAFAYETTE — Tree Lafayette, a 501(c)(3) non-profit all volunteer organization that has planted more than 3,700 trees in Lafayette since 1993, will be conducting a free outdoor public event in observance of Arbor Day.
The 2022 Arbor Day Celebration will take place beginning with a program at 9:30 a.m. April 30 at the corner of Underwood and 24th streets in Lafayette.
Arbor Day is a celebration of trees and also a call for people to do their part in protecting and caring for existing trees and forests, and planting more trees. Trees beautify the community and provide many benefits to the environment, community and individuals.
The benefits of trees include: providing oxygen to breathe, cleaning the air, reduce urban island temperatures, can reduce energy usage/costs, help reduce crime, benefit wildlife, can contribute to better physical and mental health, reduce stormwater runoff and flooding, help reduce noise levels, help make traffic safer, help clean drinking water, increase property values, and are good for business and the local economy.
The Earth’s atmosphere has high and rising levels of CO2 and other greenhouse gasses in it. Trees remove CO2 from the air, store carbon, and are a natural partial solution to reduce the effects of climate change.
This is the 150th anniversary of the first Arbor Day celebrated in 1872.
Lafayette has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 30 years and has recently been recognized as a Tree City of the World.
Local leaders will attend and Mayor Tony Roswarski will read the Arbor Day proclamation.
After the program, volunteers, in small staged teams that are scheduled, will be planting 66 trees along Underwood Street between 9:45 a.m. and noon, between Erie Street and 20th Street. Volunteers must pre-register in order to help plant trees on April 30 at www.treelafayette.org/arbor-day.
Volunteer teams will plant trees starting at staggered times. Form your small team (three to five adults) of friends, coworkers, or relatives. Each small team will need to select a team name and then the three to five individuals will enter the team name when each person pre-registers. Each team will select a starting time.
The Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Planting is sponsored by The Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, Duke Energy, Tipmont REMC EnviroWatts, and others.
For more information about the event, contact info@treelafayette.org.