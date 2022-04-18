LAFAYETTE — In celebration of Earth Day, Main Street Books and Tree Lafayette will team up to offer a free, family-friendly event.
The celebration will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23, at Main Street Books located at 426 Main St., Lafayette.
This event is open to the public and will include a storytime starting at 11 a.m., with a “Tree Talk” by volunteers from Tree Lafayette and two book readings. Thirty free sapling trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, and there will be two raffles for additional prizes.
“Our hope is to encourage a love for both books and caring for trees to help the environment. Trees impact the quality of life in our community and around the world. This event is a small way we can do our part to educate and encourage children and our community,” said Shirley Sterling, Tree Lafayette board member.
The community can learn more about volunteering and helping the environment at www.treelafayette.org.
Elizabeth Lincourt, manager of Main Street Books said, “We love our city and anytime we can combine education, our community and a little fun, count us in. We appreciate everything Tree Lafayette does for the health and beautification of our city. We’re pleased to partner with them on this event.”
For more information, call Main Street Books at 765-464-6794 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.