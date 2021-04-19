LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced that Tippecanoe County will receive $127,075 in grant funding to enable three public WiFi hotspots in areas. The grant is a joint effort by the Tippecanoe County Commissioners, Tippecanoe School Corporation, and Wintek powered by Tipmont.
“Tippecanoe County is proud to partner with Tippecanoe School Corporation (TSC), Wintek powered by Tipmont and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) to provide additional internet access options, said Commissioner Tom Murtaugh.
The WiFi hotspots will be installed and maintained by Wintek powered by Tipmont and located at Point West Mobile Home Park, Maple Mobile Home Park, and Buck Creek. The locations were identified by the Tippecanoe School Corporation as areas where students had difficulty accessing high-speed internet.
"Digital learning is an important part of the educational program at the TSC," said Superintendent Dr. Scott Hanback. "Equal access to high speed internet is critical, in that it allows our students to access educational materials and communicate with their teachers outside of school hours."
The WiFi hotspots will offer free and unlimited 24/7 public internet access. To connect, users simply drive or walk near the WiFi sign, connect to “Free Wintek WiFi,” and accept the terms and conditions. A map identifying the specific locations and coverage area is available at tipmont.org/freewifi.
The WiFi hotspots should be available by August 2021 and will bring the hotspot total to 16 across Tipmont’s electric service area.