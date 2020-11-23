LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe County Health Department is announcing that the county’s 7-day all tests percent positivity reported Nov. 21 on the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard is 10.2%. Therefore, the measures described in the Health Officer’s Orders issued on November 18, 2020 will go into effect at 12:01 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
In addition to the requirements in Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-48, the orders specify the following for Tippecanoe County:
a) Retail businesses – will be limited to 75% capacity
b) Cultural, entertainment, and tourism venues – will be limited to 50% capacity
c) Gyms and fitness centers – will be limited to 50% capacity
d) Senior day centers – will be limited to 50% capacity
e) Restaurants – will be limited to 50% indoor capacity (outdoor capacity of 100% of available seating is permitted provided that social distancing of at least 6 feet is maintained; tents must have two open sides)
f) Bars – will be limited to 25% indoor capacity (outdoor capacity of 100% of available seating is permitted provided that social distancing of at least 6 feet is maintained; tents must have two open sides)
The above measures will stay in effect until the county’s 7-day all tests percent positivity drops below 10% for 14 days. The orders can be found on the Tippecanoe County Health Department website.