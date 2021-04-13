STATEHOUSE – Local high school graduates are gaining experience as interns with State Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston), Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and their fellow members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2021 legislative session.
Katy Brewer, daughter of Brian and Barbara Brewer, is a resident of West Lafayette and a William Henry Harrison High School graduate. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and a Master of Science in Environmental Science and Policy from Purdue University.
“At the Statehouse I am networking and learning in an exciting environment,” Brewer said. “Staff and lawmakers are helping me and other interns build our professional connections and hone our skills, which will open doors to jobs and new opportunities.”
Anna Lee, a resident of Lafayette and Central Catholic Jr./Sr. High School graduate, is the daughter of Thomas and Sheila Lee. She attends Purdue University and is majoring in history.
“As a history major, I love learning more about Indiana’s past and what goes on behind the scenes to enact change,” Lee said. “Through this internship, I see firsthand how our laws impact Hoosiers.”
As legislative interns, Brewer and Lee correspond with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails while also staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.
“Interning at the Statehouse is a great opportunity for young adults with all different backgrounds to connect with state and local leaders,” Negele said. “Anna and Katy are networking and gaining experience in a fast-paced environment, and we are fortunate to have these Boilermakers as part of our team.”
According to Lehe, the House of Representatives each year offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of the legislative session.
“Interns like Anna and Katy are learning and improving their skillsets while also helping others,” Lehe said. “They are managing busy schedules and helping us communicate with Hoosiers from all around the state.”
For more information about the House Republican internship program and opportunities for the 2022 legislative session, visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.