The Tippecanoe Arts Federation provides opportunities for regional artists to display their work at the Wells Community Cultural Center in downtown Lafayette. Originally built as a memorial library in 1926, the Wells Community Cultural Center features three galleries that showcase a broad range of talents and media.
2022 Gallery Exhibitions
- Purdue University Photography Faculty, Hoijin Jung, Ash Rubsam: Jan. 7-28; First Friday Reception: Jan. 7, 6-8 p.m.
- The Spot, Aaron Bumgarner, Jes Peterson:
Feb. 4-25;
- First Friday Reception: Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m.
- Youth Art Month: March 4-25; First Friday Reception: March 4, 6-8 p.m.
- Sloan Marshall — Spiral Bound Press, Jefferson High School Artists, LTHC – Voices of Homelessness: April 1-29; First Friday Reception: April 1, 6-8 p.m.
- Charmaine Renee, Old Tippecanoe Quilt Guild, Laura Ricks: May 6-27; First Friday Reception: May 6, 6-8 p.m.
- Purdue University- Materials & Processes, J. David Williams, Lynn Holland: June 3-24; First Friday Reception: June 3, 6-8 p.m.
- Jasper County Art League, Danielle Gernhardt and Jean McVay, Deb Achgill: July 1-29; First Friday Reception: July 1, 6-8 p.m.
- Mitchell Schuring, Wolf Park – Monty, Jeffery Atkinson: Aug. 5-26; First Friday Reception: August 5, 6-8 p.m.
- Wabash Valley Artists Society, Wabash River Show (with WREC), Lyubov Sylayeva: Sept. 2-23; First Friday Reception: September 2, 6-8 p.m.
- Greater Lafayette Clay Guild, Chelsie Anderson, Jerie Artz: Oct. 7-28; First Friday Reception: October 7, 6-8 p.m.
- Wabash Weavers’ Guild, Becky Brody, Joan Tietz: Nov. 4-23; First Friday Reception: Nov. 4, 6-8 p.m.
- TAF Holiday Member Show and Sale, After School Arts Program Exhibit: Dec. 2-21; First Friday Reception: December 2, 6-8 p.m.