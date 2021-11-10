LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe Arts Federation (TAF) has added a new member to its Regional Advisory Council.
Robin Williams, the new executive director and curator of the Delphi Opera House, has accepted the role as representative for Howard County.
She has previously served in the roles of executive director and CEO for the Indianapolis Philharmonic Orchestra, leader of the Garfield Park Arts Center in Indianapolis, the New Orleans Jazz Institute at the University of New Orleans, and the Fulton County Arts & Culture Center in Atlanta.
For each of these organizations she was responsible for artistic direction, resource development, curating multidisciplinary art/music performances and exhibitions, and designing and delivering arts education programs for youth and adults.
She started her new roles at the Delphi Opera House on Aug. 1.
Williams' family has been in the Kokomo area for more than 170 years. Many of her family members have been active professional artists in the area, as well as in New York, Chicago and Florida.
Williams currently serves on the board of directors for the Kokomo Art Association and the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association Council and Public Arts Action Coalition.
Williams joins the following people representing north-central Indiana as an extension of the Tippecanoe Arts Federation:
Karen Moyars, Benton County; Judy Kanne, Jasper County; Wyndham Traxler Carter, Carroll County; Scott Tracey, Tippecanoe County; Lisa Terry, Cass County; Kendra Hummel, Tipton County; Susie Blackmore, Clinton County; Sharon Hutchison, Warren County; Nancy Wagner, Fountain County; and Marcelina Robledo, White County.
The Regional Advisory Council is a group of citizens with expertise and interest in the arts and culture. The committee serves in an advisory capacity to the Tippecanoe Arts Federation on matters which affect planning, delivery and evaluation of the four core regional services: grant-making, technical assistance, information and referral and cultural planning.