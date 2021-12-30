LAFAYETTE — Three of the nine African penguins that arrived in Lafayette last summer are in stable condition after a two-month-long bout with suspected avian malaria.
According to Columbian Park Zoo officials, the three surviving penguins — Shazam, Sagely and Donner — are recovering from the illness, which began causing the deaths of six other African penguins from late October through late November. Zoo staff said the penguins began exhibiting symptoms of avian malaria, a parasitic disease transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitos.
Zoo officials said blood tests on the penguins returned with positive results for exposure to plasmodium, the parasite that causes avian malaria.
“We are happy to say that our three remaining penguins are all stable at this time,” said Assistant Zoo Director Caitlin Laffery. “We’ve seen an increase in appetite, improved energy levels, and blood values starting to return to more normal values. We are cautiously optimistic that their condition will continue to improve and we are hoping for the best.”
Affecting only birds, avian malaria is not transmissible to humans or other zoo animals, zoo officials said. It is also not transmissible from bird-to-bird. Penguins are considered particularly susceptible to the disease, and instances of the disease in captive populations often lead to high mortality.
Avian malaria symptoms include weakness, lethargy and loss of appetite.
On Oct. 24, zoo officials said the African penguin, Flash, began exhibiting symptoms of illness, prompting a veterinary examination and a series of tests to determine the cause of illness. Despite exhaustive efforts to save him, Flash’s condition deteriorated rapidly and he was found deceased by animal care staff on Oct. 28. Following this incident, a necropsy (animal autopsy) was performed, but returned with inconclusive results.
As soon as the disease was suspected within the colony, Dale said Columbian Park Zoo staff used a wide variety of resources, including consulting experts across the country regarding treatment. The team worked with Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University and local experts.
Since Flash’s death, the remaining eight penguins began exhibiting symptoms of illness, to varying degrees of severity, zoo officials said. Five more penguins have since died, including Raspberry, Zing, Chartreuse, Fozzie, and Zip, who was found deceased by animal care staff on Nov. 28.
“We were prepared for avian malaria prior to the penguin colony’s arrival this summer,” Laffery said. “We had exposure risk reduction strategies in place, including a mosquito-abatement program and the use of prophylactic anti-malarial medications prescribed by our veterinarian. Unfortunately, these measures were not enough to protect all of our birds. Although the three remaining birds are stable, we continue to monitor them extremely closely.”
As previously reported, Neil Dale, Columbian Park Zoo’s director, said avian malaria is one of the most significant causes of mortality in penguins, with rates as high as 50-90 percent. He noted the community’s support as been “tremendous,” with the zoo receiving flowers, letters, drawings and sympathy cards.
“This has been devastating for the entire zoo staff,” he said. “We have felt the loss of each bird deeply. We can’t thank the community enough for their support and kind words through a very difficult time.”
As for the future of the Penguin Cove exhibit, Dale says Columbian Park Zoo is working with the Penguin Cove exhibit’s original design team to come up with additional protective measures for the exhibit.
Moreover, he added that the zoo staff is continuing to consult experts in the field regarding other preventative measures that may be taken to ward off future exposures.
Originally slated to open in spring 2020, the Penguin Cove exhibit opened to the public July 30, 2021. The exhibit experienced several COVID-19-related project delays as well as an additional travel delay last spring as the penguins went through a molting process.
The exhibit was funded by the City of Lafayette and supported by Don and Lois Stein and family through a gift to the Lafayette Parks Foundation.