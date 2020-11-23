LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe Arts Federation (TAF) announced recently that the 2021 TASTE of Tippecanoe will take place on June 5, from 6 pm to midnight. The date was determined after discussions between TASTE planning officials, the TAF board, and members of the Juneteenth Celebration planning committee, according to a news release.
“We want to honor Juneteenth in a thoughtful and meaningful way,” explained TASTE Event Director Kyra Clark. Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19, is a holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. “That means moving the TASTE to allow for Juneteenth to be the only celebration in Lafayette on June 19.”
The 2021 TASTE of Tippecanoe will be the 40th annual celebration of arts and culture in Downtown Lafayette. The event serves as TAF’s major fundraiser in its mission to grow the arts in 14 Indiana counties. The 40th annual TASTE will focus on the history of the festival and Lafayette’s best local food.
For more information and updates on the TASTE of Tippecanoe, please visit the TASTEofTippecanoe.org.