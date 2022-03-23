WEST LAFAYETTE — The Arts Federation (TAF) and Purdue University’s College of Health and Human Sciences hosted a dedication ceremony March 18 celebrating the completion of a mural project in the lobby of Purdue’s Psychological Sciences Building, Peirce Hall.
The mural project began in spring 2021 when members of the Department of Psychological Sciences Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee contracted with TAF to facilitate the mural as part of the Psychological Sciences Building renovation project.
TAF worked with Purdue staff and faculty to identify “diversity” as the guiding inspiration for the project and selected Argentine muralist Andres Iglesias, who paints under the pseudonym “Cobre.” The committee hoped to create a welcoming and engaging space for students entering the lobby of the Psychological Sciences Building.
Iglesias, who has previously worked with TAF on murals in Lafayette’s Wabash Avenue and Ellsworth-Romig neighborhoods, began work on the mural last summer and completed the piece earlier this week. His realistic style coupled with an eye for color have created two portraits of recognizable faces from the Greater Lafayette community. Purdue staff member Vanessa Pacheco and community leader Tenecia Waddell-Pyle’s faces are featured in the design.
“We were excited to be contacted by Franki Kung and the Psychology Department for this unique opportunity to showcase top level artwork at Purdue University that highlights our priorities of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Tetia Lee, TAF’s chief executive officer.
During the mural dedication, Purdue graduate student Eboni Bradley said the mural speaks to her and says, “Welcome to being seen.”