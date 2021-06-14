LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette Parks & Recreation has teamed up with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Purdue University’s Forestry and Natural Resources Department to build a sustainable ecosystem in the Columbian Park lagoon. This partnership is a part of the Memorial Island Phase 3 Project.
“We are so excited to be able to partner with some of Indiana’s leading fish and aquatic life experts,” said Parks Superintendent Claudine Laufman. “The DNR and Purdue’s Forestry and Natural Resources Dept. have both been such valuable resources to us during this process. We have been able to work together to determine the most appropriate fish species to restock the lagoon and also to design the most optimal fish habitat before we begin the restocking process in the fall.”
Memorial Island Phase 3 work began in summer of 2020, at which point the lagoon was fully drained and dredged. Nearly 12,000 cubic yards of sediment was successfully removed from the lagoon basin. In addition, approximately 5,000 fish, primarily bullhead catfish and bluegill hybrids, were recovered and relocated to other ponds. A new biofiltration system will help foster a sustainable environment for aquatic life going forward. The natural biofiltration system is referred to as an ETS (Ecological Treatment System). The system will feature a strategically designed gravel filter layer and native plantings coupled with an aeration system that will sustain a high level of water quality in the lagoon. While the refilling of the lagoon began this week, fish restocking will not take place until later this fall when conditions are conducive to acclimating fish to the new environment. Fish species to be stocked include channel catfish, largemouth bass, and bluegill.
Lafayette Parks & Recreation has been able to utilize trees and other recycled materials to create fish habitat. “Thanks to a partnership with Mussche Excavating, we were able to acquire lengths of PVC tubing and other recycled materials that we used to create suitable fish habitat and encourage channel catfish spawning,” said Laufman. “Due to the amount of sediment that had built up over the years, our lagoon really didn’t have a sustainable aquatic ecosystem. These local partnerships have been very helpful to us in creating appropriate habitat for our new fish population.”
Phase 3 of the Memorial Island project is a part of the Memorial Island Master Plan, which was unveiled in 2015. Phase 1, which included improvements to the existing island and the addition of new memorials, was completed in 2015. Phase 2, which included new promenades, memorial plaza, some lagoon shoreline enhancements, and landscaping was completed in 2018. In summer of 2020, work began on Phase 3, which includes a new stage and sound system, shade structures, fixed seating and lawn seating, the dredging of the lagoon, ADA accessibility throughout the site, lagoon shoreline improvements, and much more. A full description and details of the project can be found at LafayetteParks.org.
Phase 3 of the Memorial Island project is slated for completion end of June 2021.