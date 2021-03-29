LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Subaru’s Lafayette auto plant began vaccinating workers late last week in part of a statewide plan to ramp up vaccinations. The company expects to vaccinate up to 1,000 employees per week.
"Our capability with our medical staff is able to take some of the burden off of the state-run vaccine delivery sites,” said Scott Brand, Executive Vice President of Subaru Indiana Automotive. “Right now we’re using the state protocol of forty years and older. Once we get that clearance from the state to use anyone sixteen and older we’ll open it up to our entire workforce.”
The company estimates that 65% of its workforce is interested in getting vaccinated.
The Subaru plant shut down for eight weeks in March to put protocols in place aimed at protecting staff from the virus.
Subaru officials said they expect to vaccinate anyone interested within about seven weeks. At some point, the clinic will be opened to immediate family members.