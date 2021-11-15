LAFAYETTE — Subaru of Indiana Automotive Foundation has gifted more than $150,000 in capital grants to 16 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties in Indiana.
Six of those groups are in Tippecanoe and Carroll counties. They include:
• Delphi Community High School (Carroll County) – $13,947.31 toward purchase of three-bay sanitation sinks, stainless steel tables and shelving.
• Heartford House (Tippecanoe County) – $3,565 toward purchase of a security system for Quinton’s House.
• Group Homes for Children (Tippecanoe County) – $14,816.94 for replacement windows and storm door.
• L & A Park Foundation (Carroll County) – $13,614.93 for solar-powered parking/security lights.
• Lafayette Citizens Band (Tippecanoe County) – $13,456.59 for sound equipment and bass clarinet.
• NICHES Land Trust (Tippecanoe County) – $13,669 to help purchase a utility vehicle
The L&A Park Foundation was established for the sole purposed of building the Abby and Libby Memorial Park to honor the memory of Abby Williams and Liberty German, who were both killed in February 2017 by an unknown assailant while walking, on an off-day from school, on the Monon High Bridge Trail.
“We are so grateful for this generous gift from SIA that will literally harness the sun and light the way for our guests,” said Eric Erskin, of the L&A Foundation and grandfather of Abby Williams. “This project will provide safer access at a nominal cost with an environmentally friendly energy source.”
Founded in 1995 by a small group of citizens concerned with conservation of natural areas, NICHES actively seeks to protect a broad array of natural areas ranging from small green spaces to pristine nature preserves of high biological integrity.
NICHES is non-adversarial; they work cooperatively with land owners, other nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and various entities.
The Lafayette Citizens Band provides the community with free public concerts throughout the summer and gives local musicians a chance to play quality band music under expert conductor William D. Kisinger.
The band currently plays each summer at Riehle Plaza in downtown Lafayette from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and every Thursday evening in between.
Formed in 1842, it is the third-oldest community band in the United States.
Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana.
The SIA Foundation awards grants twice annually to nonprofit organizations seeking up to $15,000 in capital funding for arts and culture, health and welfare, or education projects.
More information can be found at www.siafoundation.org.