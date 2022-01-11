LAFAYETTE — Subaru Ascent enthusiasts are encouraged to vote for the SUV as part of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s first Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition.
Voting for round one is now open at indianachamber.com/coolestthing.
Exclusively manufactured in Lafayette, the Ascent is Subaru’s largest and most versatile vehicle ever. Since beginning production at SIA on May 7, 2018, more than 262,000 Ascent vehicles have been built.
The Ascent features standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and a Direct-Injection Turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine that gets up to 27 mpg and delivers 260 horsepower and 277 foot-pounds of torque. It can tow up to 5,000 pounds and boasts 8.7 inches of ground clearance.
The spacious interior offers up to 153.5 cubic feet of space for seven to eight passengers, up to 86.5 cubic feet of cargo space and — perhaps most famously — 19 cup and bottle holders.
The new Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition is intended to celebrate the state’s long manufacturing history. In all, 65 companies have been accepted into the field for the single-elimination bracket format competition.
Winners will be chosen through public fan voting, with the products receiving the highest votes in each matchup moving to a subsequent round. A voter may vote once per matchup per round.
The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round. The timeline of each round of voting is as follows:
• Round 1: Week of Jan. 10
• Round 2: Week of Jan. 17
• Round 3: Week of Jan. 24
• Round 4: Week of Jan. 31
• Semis: Feb. 7-9
• Finals: Feb. 10-14
The champion will be announced Feb. 15.