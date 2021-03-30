WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Garden enthusiasts, local officials and community volunteers are invited to attend Purdue Extension’s Grass to Garden signature program this spring. Realizing that every garden project is unique, the Grass to Garden program guides participants through the stages of developing a community garden.
From teaching how to grow plants to strengthening agriculture and community development efforts, the program gives attendees the tools needed to improve access to local, nutritional foods and ultimately create healthier communities.
Purdue Extension educators from Lake, Porter, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties are hosting the Grass to Garden program 5-7:30 p.m. CT (6-8:30 p.m. ET) each Tuesday in April beginning April 6 and ending April 27. Participants may choose between a virtual class or in-person classes held at Pinney Purdue Agricultural Center in Wanatah, Indiana, and the Gary, Indiana, Area Career Center.
Register at cvent.com/d/gjqmmk by Friday (April 2). The cost of the course is $20. Contact Rebecca Koetz, Purdue Extension agriculture and natural resources educator – Lake County, at busser@purdue.edu for more information and accommodations.