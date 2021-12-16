LAFAYETTE — Stall and Kessler’s Diamond Center has been named the Greater Lafayette Commerce Small Business of the Year for 2021.
The award was announced at a reception Dec. 15 at The Outpost Catering.
Stall and Kessler’s is Lafayette’s oldest jewelry store. The jeweler specializes in fine diamond and colored gemstone jewelry and hand-selected diamonds from around the world.
While involved with Greater Lafayette Commerce since 1981, Stall & Kessler’s support several other nonprofit and religious organizations in Greater Lafayette and have a long history of philanthropy.
For its success in business and contributions to the community, the retailer has earned the 2021 Small Business of the Year Award. The business won the October 2019 Small Business of the Month Award, qualifying it for the Small Business of the Year competition.
Stall and Kessler’s was one of six finalists, among them, included: Mecko’s Heating and Cooling, Starr Associates, Richelle in a Handbasket, Indoff Office Interiors, and Advantage Title, Inc.
The 2021 winner joins a lineup that includes these recipients in the last five years: East End Grill 2019; Turning Pointe Academy 2018; Studio B Dance & Fitness 2017; and Huth Thompson 2016. There was no winner for 2020 due to COVID19.
Greater Lafayette Commerce has named Small Business award winners since 1993.
Old National Bank is the corporate sponsor of the Small Business of the Month and Year awards.
Businesses nominated for the Small Business of the Month award must be privately owned, in business under current ownership at least three years, a Greater Lafayette Commerce member, staffed by 50 or fewer employees and involved in the community.