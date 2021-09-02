LAFAYETTE – Staley Credit Union announces the opening of our new southside Lafayette branch at 3553 Promenade Parkway at the intersection of Promenade and Veterans Memorial Parkways. The branch is expected to begin operations in early 2022.
The Promenade branch is Staley Credit Union’s second location in the Greater Lafayette area. The choice to open a new location on the southside of Lafayette was made to grow alongside the region’s rapidly-expanding population and offer greater convenience to its existing members.
Founded in 1930, Staley Credit Union is celebrating its 91st anniversary this year. The new Lafayette branch on Promenade Parkway expands the credit union’s footprint to six locations which are located throughout Decatur, Ill., Lafayette, and Loudon, Tenn. Membership at Staley CU is open to individuals who live or work in any of 25 different counties throughout Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee.
“We are excited to provide our Lafayette area members more convenience on the south side. Our digital features for checking accounts, debit and credit cards and our great loan services have been growing in Lafayette and fully supported by excellent staff at our Union Street branch,” Kimberly Ervin, president and chief executive officer. “Now it is time to provide another location for our members to meet the growing needs of this market. Lafayette is an integral part of Staley Credit Union’s growth plans for the future.”
Staley Credit Union offers credit and loan services as well as youth banking through online, mobile and telephone services to provide their members with 24/7 account access.