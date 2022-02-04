LAFAYETTE — The Songwriters’ Association of Mid-north Indiana (SAMI) is accepting applications for the 2022 Shirley Martin Scholarship for young songwriters, in addition to the Mike Lane Horizon Award.
The scholarship and awards are for songwriters aged 14 to 19, who live in any of these Indiana counties: Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren, or White and are permanent residents of Indiana.
Applications for the scholarship are accepted between now and April 15. The scholarship winner receives the following:
- A $500 cash award to be applied towards the winner’s education, musical instrument, or other songwriting endeavor. (Additional awards for runners-up and the Mike Lane Horizon Award to be awarded based on merit.)
- Opportunity to play at the annual Shirley Martin Scholarship for Young Songwriters awards ceremony and other events throughout the year.
- Local publicity
For additional information about SAMI or to apply online, visit www.samisong.com.
Contact scholarship coordinator Justice Fuller at scholarship@samisong.com or the SAMI Secretary, Cheryl Fletcher at secretary@samisong.com, for more information.