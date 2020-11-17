LAFAYETTE — Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 15 Indiana nonprofit organizations from seven counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $135,465.56 by the SIA Foundation.
Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana. The newest recipients represent Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Marion, Pike, Porter and Tippecanoe counties.
The SIA Foundation awards grants twice annually to nonprofit organizations seeking up to $15,000 in capital funding for arts and culture, health and welfare or education projects. More information can be found at www.siafoundation.org.
Recipients for the winter grant cycle are:
Advance Volunteer Fire Department (Boone County) – $5,284
- Semi-automatic external defibrillators (AEDs)
Battle Ground Middle School (Tippecanoe County) – $10,997.50
- Robotics kits
Beverly Shores Volunteer Fire Department (Porter County) – $8,086
- Rescue boat & motor
Burnett Creek Elementary School (Tippecanoe County) – $3,000
- Water bottle dispensers
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana (Porter County) – $8,000
- 3D laser printer/engraver, microphone & camera stabilizer
Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville (Hamilton County) – $15,000
- Interactive fitness equipment
Town of Colfax (Clinton County) – $12,855
- Trail shelter house
The Foster Closet at Innovation (Tippecanoe County) – $5,669
- Building supplies & air conditioning/heating unit
Jefferson High School (Tippecanoe County) – $14,986.57
- Manufacturing lab equipment & protective gear
Mintonye Elementary School (Tippecanoe County) – $5,219.99
- World music drumming package
Ouiatenon Preserve (Tippecanoe County) – $14,991.30
- Utility terrain vehicle (UTV)
Paws & Think (Marion County) – $2,400
- Agility & training equipment
Pike County Christian Assistance (Pike County) – $14,000
- Walk-in cooler
The Salvation Army (Tippecanoe County) – $10,763
- Refrigerators & freezers
West Lafayette Fire Department (Tippecanoe County) – $5,014.25
- Rescue manikin
About the SIA Foundation
The SIA Foundation was established in October 1997 with a $1 million gift from Subaru of Indiana Automotive. SIA has made subsequent contributions of $4 million, bringing the total contribution to $5 million. The SIA Foundation uses the funding to award grants and matching gifts to nonprofit organizations in Indiana. The SIA Foundation has awarded over $2 million in capital grants.