LAFAYETTE — An in-depth study conducted by a labor market analytics firm indicates that Ivy Tech Community College makes a “significant positive economic impact” in communities where the school has a campus.
The report, put together by Emsi, which integrates data from a wide variety of sources, only references “Ivy Tech Lafayette” but is meant to include its satellite locations in Crawfordsville, Frankfort and Monticello.
The report outlines the return on investment Ivy Tech Lafayette makes to its major stakeholder groups – students, taxpayers and the communities it serves. Results of the analysis reflect a $140.5 million cumulative annual impact.
The 2020 Ivy Tech Community College Economic Impact Report, based on fiscal year 2018-19, includes the following key findings for the local area:
- Ivy Tech Lafayette’s impact supported the equivalent of 2,249 jobs in FY 2018-19.
- Alumni have the greatest impact on the state because of higher earnings and increased productivity of the businesses that employ them. In FY 2018-19, Ivy Tech Lafayette alumni generated $108.9 million in added income for the county economy.
- In FY 2020-21, Ivy Tech employs 371 full-time and part-time faculty and staff with a total operations spend of $23.2 million contributing to the local economy.
- The expenditures of retained students in FY 2018-19 also added $2.6 million in income to the local economy.
“Ivy Tech Lafayette impacts our communities in many ways, including savings that result from an educated population,” said Dr. Aaron Baute, chancellor of Ivy Tech Lafayette. “Education correlates with a variety of lifestyle choices that result in social savings in healthcare, crime, and income assistance. The social savings in those areas represent $12.1 million in value.”
Officials said Ivy Tech’s impact goes beyond the benefits to students.
“When the college’s students enter the workforce, they bring with them valuable skills acquired through their education, resulting in increased productivity for their employers,” said Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech. “That has a lasting impact on our state and the dozens of communities where our students live and work.”
In addition to identifying the economic impact of the institution, the study also analyzed the value of the investment students are making in themselves by choosing an Ivy Tech education, and the value the community is investing in students through public dollars the institution receives from taxpayers.
The study found that students invested $502.8 million in time and money that will generate a cumulative return of $2.2 billion in higher future earnings over their working careers. The average Ivy Tech associate degree graduate from FY 2018-19 will see annual earnings that are $10,100 higher than a person with a high school diploma or equivalent working in Indiana.
“In today’s job market, a post-secondary credential is more important than ever,” Ellspermann said. “Ivy Tech offers a cost-effective way of acquiring knowledge and skills that lead to new careers and improved earnings.”
In fact, students will see an average annual return on investment of 18.3%, which is significantly higher than the U.S. stock market’s 30-year average rate of return of just under 10% or the 30-year U.S. Treasury at 1.91% rate of return.
Taxpayers are also benefiting from investing in students. For every dollar of public money invested in Ivy Tech, taxpayers will receive a cumulative value of $1.90 over the course of the students’ working lives. This equates to a net present value of $287.2 million after accounting for taxpayer costs and is an average annual rate of return of 5.3% for taxpayers.
Other benefits are outlined in the full report at www.ivytech.edu/impact.