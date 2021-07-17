WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University Trustees on July 7 approved a resolution to open Purdue’s West Lafayette campus to normal operations for the 2021-22 academic year.
They also directed Purdue senior leaders and the Protect Purdue team to actively monitor COVID-19 developments and take action as necessary to maintain campus continuity.
On July 17, Purdue communicated additional details relative to the student (undergraduate, graduate and professional) experience for fall 2021 intended to preserve the wellness of the community and the continued operations of the University.
A series of FAQs and answers below address pre-arrival testing for on-campus students, vaccination, surveillance testing and the consequences for failing to participate, isolation and quarantine protocols, and academic attendance policies.
The latest information and updates can also be found on the Protect Purdue website.
Do I need to be tested for COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester?
All students living in university residences or a Fraternity/Sorority/Cooperative Life (FSCL) facility must submit one of the following forms of documentation at least two days before arrival to campus this fall:
- A negative COVID-19 diagnostic test (either PCR or rapid antigen) taken within five days prior to moving in. The test may be performed prior to arrival by a licensed healthcare provider/laboratory. Note, COVID-19 antibody tests will NOT be accepted.
- A CDC completed vaccine card (or other international documentation for WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines) demonstrating that the individual is fully vaccinated (defined as having received the final dose of the vaccine at least two weeks before arriving on campus). Additional information on vaccines can be found here.
- A positive COVID-19 test result more than 14 but less than 90 days before arriving on campus.
All residents must be asymptomatic prior to initiating the check-in process.
Details on the university residences and Fraternity/Sorority/Cooperative Life check-in protocols and the process for submitting the above information will be provided by the end of July. Those students failing to provide the documentation listed above risk not being permitted to move in to their residence hall or fraternity/sorority/cooperative life facility.
Am I required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend Purdue University this fall?
Reinforcing the need for each individual to take personal responsibility to protect themselves, others and the community, the key to upholding the Protect Purdue Pledge going forward will be choosing to be vaccinated and submitting valid proof by Aug. 13 or taking part in routine surveillance testing, which will begin on Aug. 23 and could be as frequent as weekly.
What is the consequence if I fail to participate in routine surveillance testing?
- First time: Conduct Warning
- Second time: Probated Suspension
- Third time: Suspension
The Office of the Dean of Students will handle all violations involving failure to participate in routine surveillance testing.
How long must I miss class and quarantine if I have a high-risk exposure to someone who has COVID-19?
A high-risk exposure is defined by the CDC as coming within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 or more minutes where both individuals are not wearing masks.
The Protect Purdue Health Center’s medical protocol, based on CDC guidance and scientific reports, requires that:
- An unvaccinated individual who has had a high-risk exposure may not attend class and will be required to quarantine for 14 days after any and every high-risk exposure, regardless of symptoms.
- A vaccinated individual who has had a high-risk exposure may continue with normal day-to-day activities, including attending class, and will not be required to quarantine as long as they remain asymptomatic.
- All students, including those in isolation or quarantine, may access and will receive medical care and support from PPHC and Purdue University Student Health Center (PUSH) as normal.
What are the protocols if I test positive for COVID-19?
- Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate and cannot attend class.
- All students, including those in isolation, may access and will receive medical care and support from PPHC and Purdue University Student Health Center (PUSH) as normal.
- Students must follow medical protocols as directed by PPHC.
What is the difference between quarantine and isolation?
- Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.
- Isolation keeps someone who is infected with the virus away from others.
If I must quarantine or isolate this fall, will the university provide me housing to do so?
As more and more students choose to get vaccinated and resources on campus are shifted back to normal operations, on-campus accommodations for those exposed to or infected with COVID-19 will be fewer in general and may not be available at any given time. As a result, University-provided isolation and quarantine housing is not guaranteed.
All Boilermakers must have a personal plan for proper isolation or quarantine should it be necessary, particularly unvaccinated individuals should they be exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 or test positive themselves. For individuals in an off-campus apartment or house, this may mean simply quarantining or isolating within their current space. For those living in university residences or Fraternity/Sorority/Cooperative Life (FSCL) facilities, this could mean returning home or securing a local hotel room to safely complete the isolation or quarantine period away from others per medical protocols.
If I must quarantine or isolate this fall due to COVID-19, will the university make special academic accommodations for me?
As announced, we anticipate that virtually all academic and classroom policies will return to pre-COVID-19 standards for the fall semester, including regulations on class attendance. Students are expected to attend class and inform the instructor if absent due to illness. The Office of the Dean of Students will notify instructors when students must quarantine or isolate.
Following pre-COVID-19 protocols, instructors should try to accommodate students by excusing the student or allowing the student to make up work, when possible. However, remote access to courses, activities, materials and assignments cannot be guaranteed.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate per medical protocols and cannot attend class. An unvaccinated individual who has had a high-risk exposure may not attend class and will be required to quarantine for 14 days after any and every such high-risk exposure, regardless of symptoms. The impact of a potential 14-day absence(s) may vary depending on the academic course work for each individual.
Academic case managers will be available to coach and support students in quarantine and isolation.