WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, in support of the Indiana equine industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with Caesars Entertainment and the renaming of the college’s equine hospital in Shelbyville, Indiana, as the Caesars Entertainment Equine Specialty Hospital.
“We are delighted that Caesars Entertainment will be part of the mission of our hospital,” said Dr. Ellen Lowery, director of the Purdue University Veterinary Hospital. “Everything we do there is state of the art and involves the most current diagnostics and therapeutics, so I’m excited to see the continued innovation we are able to provide for our patients and clientele.”
Located near Indiana Grand Racing and Casino, the Caesars Entertainment Equine Specialty Hospital was opened in 2017 by Purdue as a satellite facility to provide medical support for Indiana’s growing equine industry. Since 2019, Caesars Entertainment has contributed close to $1.5 million to the hospital.
“We are honored Caesars Entertainment’s name will be on one of the most technologically advanced equine hospital and surgical centers in the country, right here in Shelbyville,” said Steve Jarmuz, senior vice president and general manager of Indiana Grand Racing and Casino.
Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, said, “Caesars Entertainment remains committed to supporting the communities in which we operate, including this premier hospital and the students of Purdue’s College of Veterinary Medicine. We are thrilled to share in all the benefits this facility brings to the growing horse racing community in Indiana.”
The Caesars Entertainment Equine Specialty Hospital provides an expert level of medical services to performance horses. Dr. Timm Gudehus, the hospital’s senior equine surgeon, said the facility offers specialized services such as advanced equine surgery, including long-bone fracture repair; orthopedic examinations involving advanced diagnostic imaging, including nuclear scintigraphy (bone scan); other diagnostic services such as digital radiography, ultrasound and dynamic endoscopy; and treatments that incorporate a range of biologics and stem cell therapy.
Adding to its already innovative services, the hospital will soon install a specialized large gantry helical CT scanning machine, which, Gudehus said, will be the first installation of its kind in the United States.
“The Caesars Entertainment Equine Specialty Hospital is an integral piece of Indiana’s racing community and continues to prove itself as a vital resource for horse owners, trainers and breeders,” said Joseph Morris, Caesars Entertainment vice president of racing. “Providing foundational and experiential learning for Purdue students, this pioneering facility is blazing trails in the advancement of care for the horse.”