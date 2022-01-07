WEST LAFAYETTE — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, health education specialist and community health worker occupations are projected to grow at a rate significantly faster than the average for all occupations between now and 2030.
In acknowledging this anticipated growth, Purdue University Global has launched a Bachelor of Science degree in health education and promotion.
This degree will prepare students to plan, develop, implement and evaluate health programs, including advocacy, financial and marketing aspects. The curriculum aligns with the educational requirements for the Certified Health Education Specialist examination, offered through the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing.
“Our current pandemic highlights the need for skilled, dedicated health educators,” said Keith Smith, Purdue Global vice president and dean of the School of Health Sciences. “Purdue University Global’s new Bachelor of Science degree in health education and promotion will develop graduates who will serve on the front lines of community and national health, providing vital information to combat emergent health crises and promote healthy lifestyles.”
The fully online program offers flexibility in scheduling and is transfer-credit friendly. It comes with the option for a hands-on internship.
Furthermore, students have the opportunity to pursue any accelerated master’s degree offered in the School of Health Sciences, including the Master of Science in Health Education and the Master of Public Health.