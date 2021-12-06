WEST LAFAYETTE — In August, Aron Lee took part in Purdue University Global commencement ceremonies, having earned his Bachelor of Science degree in health and wellness.
On Saturday (Dec. 4), Lee was back on the graduation stage, this time addressing more than 1,700 Purdue Global graduates who took part in in-person and virtual ceremonies in Elliott Hall of Music on the Purdue West Lafayette campus.
It marked Purdue Global’s 12th commencement since its formation in 2018 and the first in West Lafayette.
“We have only just begun,” said Lee, a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force who has served for 22 years and graduated summa cum laude from Purdue Global. “All of those late-night discussion questions, homework assignments, quizzes, group projects and end-of-term surveys got you right here: to the starting line. This is where your race starts. This is where the grind starts.
“You all will walk out of here with an awesome certificate by the decree of the chancellor that states you have the knowledge to do a thing. The grind is going out into the world and doing that thing with success in the face of adversity. Remembering why you are on this journey is going to help you. You are now a benchmark of success. You are at a level to which people want to achieve. Be that example of success. Leave a legacy. Encourage people.”
Two in-person ceremonies and a virtual one took place over the course of the day. Degrees were awarded from the schools of business and information technology, education, general education, health sciences, nursing, social and behavioral sciences, and Concord Law School.
There were 769 bachelor’s degrees, 601 graduate degrees, 200 associate degrees, 122 certificates and 23 doctoral degrees (16 Doctor of Nursing Practice, four Juris Doctor and three Executive Juris Doctor).
The graduates reside in 49 states – including 305 Indiana residents – plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while nine additional countries were represented: Canada, China, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Japan, Kuwait, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Turks and Caicos Islands. Thirty-eight employees of Purdue West Lafayette, Purdue Fort Wayne, Purdue Northwest and Purdue Global are among those who earned a Purdue Global degree or certificate via the Purdue Global education benefit.
The breadth of graduates includes several family connections:
- A husband and wife from Williamsport, Ind. – Jerry Culvahouse, a steam utilities mechanic at the Bindley Bioscience Center in Discovery Park District at Purdue, and Kim Culvahouse, who has worked as a clerk and teacher aide at Purdue. Both earned their Bachelor of Business Administration through the education benefit program.
- A husband and wife from Noblesville – Matthew Gualdoni, who earned a Master of Business Administration, and Jennifer Gualdoni, who earned a Master of Science degree in instructional design and technology.
- Siblings Joshua Singer (Bachelor of Science in legal support and services) of Indianapolis and Megan Singer (Bachelor of Science in psychology in applied behavior analysis) of Riverside, Calif.
Chancellor Frank Dooley addressed the graduates – 814 of them in-person and 901 virtually.
“I'm thrilled that we were able to celebrate here on campus, where the history of Purdue began over 150 years ago,” Dooley said. “Can you believe that classes began with only six instructors and 39 students? Look at how far we have come. West Lafayette is a campus with 50,000 students and Purdue Global has another 35,000 students.
“We are grateful to provide a ceremony that brings us all together, no matter where we are around the globe, either virtually or here in Elliott Hall. ... I love that we can remain close through this institution as we commemorate your accomplishments today.”
Dooley noted that over 9,000 Purdue Global students are affiliated with the military, including nearly 5,000 active duty, National Guard and reserve members serving worldwide. Almost 50% are the first in their family to attend college, and about 60% care for a child or other dependent.
“What you have done is so remarkable,” Dooley said. “In addition to completing your education, you dealt with everything else that life throws your way. And in the last year that added COVID to the mix.”
Two Purdue Global graduates performed the national anthem before their respective in-person ceremonies: Lisa Calderon, from San Antonio, Texas, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in communication, and Ellen McCullough, from Highland, Indiana, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in cybersecurity.
In the days before commencement, Purdue Global hosted various virtual celebratory events, including a photo booth, toast, graduation “shout out” board and social media activities.
A total of 10,924 Purdue Global students have graduated in the last year.
The next Purdue Global commencement is scheduled for May 21 and will take place at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis.